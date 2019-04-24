Sting Announces 2020 Vegas Residency At Caesars Palace

Las Vegas has become home to yet another classic rock act. Sting has officially announced a limited Las Vegas residency starting in May of 2020.

I’m thrilled to announce that my brand new Las Vegas residency “Sting: My Songs” will be opening at the legendary Caesars Colosseum in May of 2020! For all dates, presale and on sale info, VIP info and ticket options, visit https://t.co/lIZBYa3KNx! pic.twitter.com/PhevdvhLAD — Sting (@OfficialSting) April 24, 2019

Sting will be performing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for 16 nights. His show, which is being called ‘Sting: My Songs,’ will “present a compendium of Sting’s songs with dynamic, visual references to some of his most iconic videos and inspirations.”

Tickets for Sting’s Las Vegas show will go on sale May 3rd. However fans will have to be patient, as his first show isn’t scheduled until May 22nd, 2020. Still, fans showed their excitement on social media, with many hoping to get a chance to see Sting live in Las Vegas.

Sting joins a growing list of rock stars heading to Las Vegas for residencies. Aerosmith currently has a residency at MGM resorts, and other rock stars such as John Fogerty, Santana and Rod Stewart have residencies of their own as well. Now sting will have a spot of his own in the desert.

Via Rolling Stone