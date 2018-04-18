Steven Spielberg To Direct New DC Movie

DC has been in a rough spot lately. They've clearly been in a rush to catch up with their lifelong rivals Marvel, and just about everyone can agree that the quality of their films have suffered greatly...

Well, all that might change soon... On Tuesday, DC announced that legendary director Steven Spielberg had signed up to direct one of their upcoming superhero flicks. Spielberg will get a crack at brining 'Blackhawk' to the big screen.

Blackhawk was first created in the 1940's at the height of WWII. Blackhawk is an expert pilot who leads a squadron of fighters, mostly fighting Nazis, among other lesser known supervillains.

Coming off the success of 'Ready Player One,' Spielberg has a number of projects currently in the works. Besides Blackhawk, Spielberg will be developing a fifth Indiana Jones movie and a 'West Side Story' adaptation.

No word yet on a release date...

