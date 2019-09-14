Is Steve Jobs Alive And Living In Egypt?

I guess it's the tech version of an Elvis sighting!

Someone recently snapped a picture of a man in Egypt who looks eerily like Steve Jobs: the legend behind almost everything Apple.

As the conspiricy theories grow, someone was realistic enough to point out that it's probably Ahmed Basyouney: a social media director who lives in Cairo.

But seriously: look at the guy in the picture (below). He's crossing his legs just like Steve Jobs used to. He's barefoot: like Steve Jobs was when he was brainstorming.

My theory? If this guy is Steve Jobs, he'd definitely have something to say about the iPhone 11's release!

Steve Jobs Alive and Hiding in Egypt? Doppelgänger Sparks New Theories #applenews https://t.co/6WxeHbLygK pic.twitter.com/ZhhPu56uFP — iDrop News (@iDropNews) August 26, 2019

Source: iDrop News

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!