Steve Harvey Says Kanye West Is The Best Family Feud Player Of All Time

Believe it or not, but Kanye West loves some Family Feud. So much so that he will make a special appearance during one of the upcoming celebrity editions. In fact, he volunteered himself and his family for the job. Apparently the Hiltons were scheduled to play the Kardashians on the Feud, but things got complicated when grandma Kardashian wanted to play along too. Long story short, Kanye's family stepped in instead.

While the episode hasn't aired yet, Steve Harvey is telling all on the Kardashian / West crew. In an interview with Ellen, Steve said Kanye is the best Feud player of all time! Not only that, but Kanye's people told Steve that this was the most Kanye had ever smiled!

As for Kim, well that's a completely different story. In Steve's own words...

"Kim didn't know nothing."

Hahahahahahahahaha! Guess you can't be great at everything.