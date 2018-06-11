Stephen Colbert & Patrick Wilson Performed The National Anthem At The Mets Game

On Friday night, Mets and Yankees fans got a special treat for the National Anthem. The host of the Late Show, Stephen Colbert hit the mic with actor and Emmy nominee Patrick Wilson.

Surprisingly, the duo did not get a huge round of applause initially. In fact, Colbert got a few boos. However, all was well with the crowd post-performance after they pulled off a pretty great rendition of the National Anthem.

Video of Stephen Colbert performs the national anthem at Citi Field

Wonder how many times they had to get together for practice?