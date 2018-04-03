Stella Artois Issues Recall on Beer Bottles That May Contain Glass Particles

Stella Artois has issued a voluntary recall on all its glass beer bottles. The beer company issued the recall for bottles found in select packages: six-packs, 24-packs and Best of Belgium variety packs. The recall is due to a manufacturing flaw from a third party that makes 1% of the company's bottles. Global brand vice president at Stella Artois, Christina Choi, released a statement saying, “The safety of our consumers is our top priority. While the number of potentially affected glass bottles is very small, we are recalling these Stella Artois packages as a precautionary measure. Our team of technical experts has been working with our third-party glass bottle supplier to ensure this packaging flaw has been addressed.”

But before you dump out your beer in the drain, it's important to note the recall only affects less than 1% of Stella Artois glass bottles sold in North America annually. If you're concerned your beer might be a part of this recall, Stella Artois has created this website where you can plug in the "best before" date, timestamp, and package code to see if your product is affected. You could also claim a refund by calling the consumer hotline at 855-215-5824.