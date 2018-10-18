State Fair Of Texas Will Extend Hours For Closing Weekend

So far this State Fair of Texas season, it has been raining and cloudy that tons of folks haven't made their trip to the State Fair this year.

"We know the State Fair of Texas is something Texans look forward to every year and that the cold and rainy weather has caused some folks to delay their trips this year", says State Fair of Texas president, Mitchell Glieber. "We hope by extending hours for the Fair this weekend, if offers fairgoers the option to enjoy this year's Fair before we close the gates on Sunday night."

Here are the new times for this Closing Weekend:

Opens from 9am-11pm on Saturday and Sunday

Midway could stay open passed 11pm if people are still enjoying the rides and such

Parking lot opens at 7am both days

Coupon Booths and Online Coupon Redemption Centers opens at 9am both days

Concessions/Food Court open 9am-11pm both days

via BigTex.com