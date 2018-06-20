State Fair Of Texas: NOW HIRING at $10 Per Hour

Know someone looking for part-time seasonal work that pays $10 per hour?

The State Fair Of Texas provides over 6,000 seasonal jobs each year, and if you're interested, now is the time to apply.

Available positions include: guest services, games, and vending, just to name a few.

Last year, the State Fair of Texas' minimum wage was $8.50, and is now offering $10 per hour.

The State Fair Of Texas opens Friday Sept. 29 and runs through Sunday Oct. 21

Apply now for a job with the State Fair Of Texas, at BigTex.com/jobs.