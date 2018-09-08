So Can You Still Use Old Coupons From The State Fair Of Texas?

It's turned into a kind of DFW urban legend: can you really use old coupons at the State Fair of Texas?

You'll be happy to know that you can.

Our pal Sarah Blaskovich at GuideLive did some investigating and came to that conclusion (THANK GOD!). In her own words: "These coupons are like the forever stamps of the State Fair of Texas."

So on to the next problem...where did I put the coupons from last year's State Fair of Texas?

Source: GuideLive

