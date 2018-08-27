And The Big Tex Choice Award Winners Are...
August 27, 2018
The State Fair of Texas is right around the corner. We're just a little over a month away from all the delicious food, fun, rides, and music we could ever want.
For weeks we've been talking about all the new deep fired treats coming to Fair Park. While there are tons to chose from, there are a select few that now come with official Big Tex Choice titles! And the awards go to...
- For Most Creative...the Cotton Candy Taco!
- For Best Tasting Savory...Fernie’s Hoppin’ John Cake with Jackpot Sauce.
- For Best Tasting Sweet...Arroz Con Leche.
Mmmmmm, we're drooling! Can't wait to try these tasty treats!