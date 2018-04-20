Starplex Pavilion at Fair Park Gets New Corporate Sponsor

The 20,000 seat ampitheater at Fair Park will now be called, "Dos Equis Pavilion." Gexa Energy had previously held naming rights for the venue; that deal expired in 2016.

Live Nation operates the pavilion and says the ampitheater went through an $8 million renovation last year. Heineken bought the naming rights and chose Dos Equis for the pavilion.

The name will be added to signs around the pavilion as well as signs at the box office, facade and LED signs.

The pavilion first opened in 1988. Previous corporate sponsors have included Coca Cola, Smirnoff and SuperPages.com.

Via KRLD