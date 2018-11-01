Starbucks Unveils Their New Seasonal Beverages & Holiday Cups

When does it start to feel like the holiday season to you? Is it shopping after Thanksgiving? Hearing Christmas music on the radio? Or is it when Starbucks makes their seasonal drinks available.

If Starbucks puts you in the holiday mood, then you’re in luck.

The coffee chain has just announced their new seasonal drink menu and unveiled their new holiday cups. This year the company is going with a retro look and introducing not one, but four new cups.

One will feature red stripes, one will have a green argyle pattern, another will have red and white flames and one will feature mistletoe-like coffee cherries in red and green.

They’ll even offer a new reusable cup that will be available for purchase starting on November 2nd.

Introducing the limited-edition #Reusable #RedCup! Tomorrow (Nov. 2), get yours for free with the purchase of any holiday drink, and celebrate all season long. ✨



(US + Canada, at participating stores while supplies last.) pic.twitter.com/CucF1ksKNH — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 1, 2018

This year’s holiday drinks include Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte and Eggnog Latte.

You can grab any of these new seasonal beverages starting on November 2nd.

Via: FOX 4 News