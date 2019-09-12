You Can Pick Up A FREE Frappuccino Or Espresso Drink From Starbucks Today At 3PM

September 12, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Starbucks drink

Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Categories: 
Food
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Random & Odd News

Hope all you Starbucks lovers are ready for some free drinks today. 

Starting at 3 pm local time, when you order a Grande or larger size Frappuccino or espresso drink, Starbucks will give you another one for free. You might have to jump through some hoops to get a free drink but it will totally be worth it. 

This promotion is only available at participating locations, so check which stores are offering the deal before you go. If you have the mobile app then you already know about this awesome deal. 

In case you don’t have the app you can download it and sign up for the rewards program for free, or just let your barista know that you would like the happy hour deal. 

The offer cannot be used on hot or iced brewed coffee, ready-to-drink beverages, or Starbucks Reserve beverages. 

So grab a friend and meet them at Starbucks at 3 pm today.

Via: Thrillist 

Tags: 
Starbucks
BOGO
frappuccino
Espresso
drink
Grande
Coffee

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes