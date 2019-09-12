You Can Pick Up A FREE Frappuccino Or Espresso Drink From Starbucks Today At 3PM

Hope all you Starbucks lovers are ready for some free drinks today.

Starting at 3 pm local time, when you order a Grande or larger size Frappuccino or espresso drink, Starbucks will give you another one for free. You might have to jump through some hoops to get a free drink but it will totally be worth it.

This promotion is only available at participating locations, so check which stores are offering the deal before you go. If you have the mobile app then you already know about this awesome deal.

In case you don’t have the app you can download it and sign up for the rewards program for free, or just let your barista know that you would like the happy hour deal.

The offer cannot be used on hot or iced brewed coffee, ready-to-drink beverages, or Starbucks Reserve beverages.

So grab a friend and meet them at Starbucks at 3 pm today.

Via: Thrillist