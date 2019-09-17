Watch This Star Wars Heavy Metal Band Cover The Imperial March

You’ve heard the Imperial March before but never like this.

Check out this video of the Star Wars heavy metal band Galactic Empire playing a cover of the iconic Imperial March.

The band performs entirely decked out in Star Wars costumes and features Darth Vader, Boba Fett, two Stormtroopers, and an imperial guard. Check out the video below as they play in front of the carbon freezing chamber from The Empire Strikes Back.

Video of Galactic Empire - Star Wars - The Imperial March

Via: Geekologie