First Look At Disney’s New Star Wars Attraction As It Gears Up To Open This Weekend

After much anticipation, the new Star Wars attraction at Disneyland will finally open this weekend.

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge will be an immersive experience set on a new planet never before seen called Batuu. The park will feature plenty of gift shops, Star Wars-themed food and restaurants, and a Millennium Falcon that you’ll be able to walk around in and even participate in a dogfight with Tie Fighters.

President of Disneyland Resorts Josh D’Amaro posted a picture of the entire staff decked out in costumes waiting to greet everyone as they arrive.

Right now they are expecting huge crowds to show up for Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, a new parking lot was added to help ease congestion. They will be enforcing strict time windows for all guests. Once your time expires you might be asked to leave by a Stormtrooper.

Disney CEO Bob Iger, toured the completed theme park with film directors Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams and Star Wars producer Kathleen Kennedy.

Best way to impress your friends...give them a personal tour of @starwars Galaxy's Edge!#stevenspielberg, #jjabrams, Kathy Kennedy with Imagineer & Galaxy's Edge creator, Scott Trowbridge. pic.twitter.com/e3jFH2Cd2b — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 11, 2019

All the photos coming out of the new Star Wars land look incredible.

Via: Daily Mail