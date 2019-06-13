Starfleet Logo From ‘Star Trek’ Spotted On Mars

June 13, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Mars

Photo by Getty Images

Categories: 
Latest Headlines
Movies & TV
Newsletter Features
Trending

The Mars rover might have called it quits, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t taking pictures of Earths closet neighbor. 

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) is a satellite that has been exploring Mars from orbit since 2006. On Wednesday the team from the University of Arizona released one of the many photos taken by The MRO HiRise camera. 

One of the pictures taken looks oddly familiar and resembles that of the Starfleet logo from Star Trek. 

As cool as it looks the Martians probably haven’t seen Star Trek. According to the MRO HiRise team, these are just dunes. 

“Long ago, there were large crescent-shaped (barchan) dunes that moved across this area, and at some point, there was an eruption. The lava flowed out over the plain and around the dunes, but not over them. The lava solidified, but these dunes still stuck up like islands. However, they were still just dunes, and the wind continued to blow. Eventually, the sand piles that were the dunes migrated away, leaving these ‘footprints’ in the lava plain.”

Call it what you will, it still looks like the Starfleet logo. 

Tags: 
Mars
Star Trek
Starfleet Logo
NASA
Picture

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes