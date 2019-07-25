New York City Council Votes To Name Street 'Stan Lee Way'

July 25, 2019
Billy Kidd
Photo Credit: Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY

It looks like New York City is giving Stan Lee some love.

The Bronx City Council has approved a proposal to name a street after iconic comic book writer.  Council Member Fernando Cabrera is to thank: it was his idea to co-name a section of University Avenue between Brandt Place and West 176th Street "Stan Lee Way."

Stan Lee grew up in the Bronx, and went on to create Marvel Comics and some of the most beloved comic book characters of all time: Spider-Man, the X-Men, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Ant-Man and more.

Stan Lee passed away at the age of 95 last November.

Source: NBC 4 New York

