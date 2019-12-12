This Porch Pirate Is A Squirrel

Another porch pirate caught on tape and this one is not a human but a squirrel.

When you think of someone stealing packages you can catch their face and post it for people to find them and try and get your package back but what if that person isn't a person but an animal.

Video of Sneaky Squirrel Steals Amazon Package In San Pedro (Caught On Camera)

After the video was taken, someone found the package and returned it to the house it was taken from.

The person who found the package said; "The squirrel is now suspected to be the culprit behind previous incidents of packages being found in bushes around the apartment complex."

Via UPI