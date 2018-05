TMZ recently caught up with Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn concerning whether or not there is a future for the characters lost in Avengers: Infinity War?

Video of 'Guardians' Director James Gunn Teases That His Characters Aren't Dead | TMZ

Aaaand.... he pretty much said, "My characters aren't really dead.... There are SEQUELS, bro!"

Hey, it's sci-fi! Plus, it's Hollyweird. What else would you expect... :)?