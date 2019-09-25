Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Talks About Wanting Chicken Nuggets During Team Huddle

Dak tallks Wendy's cravings during game

September 25, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

Credit: Imagn/ © Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sport

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Entertainment
Features
Food
Humor
Local Buzz
Sports

The Miami Dolphins were no concern to Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys as they triumphed and took the win this past Sunday.  The team had other things in mind during Sunday’s game. Dak in particular could not help but talk about the return and craving spicy chicken nuggets.

NFL Films tweeted a video from the Cowboys’ win against Miami.  Prescott announces the play and informs his teammates of the return of Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets.

He said:

“Oh! Spicy nuggets are back. I might have to stop on the way home.”

The Cowboys won 31-6 against the Miami Dolphins.

Via: FTW

 

 

Tags: 
Dak Prescott
Wendys
chicken nuggets
Huddle
Dallas Cowboys
Quarterback

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes