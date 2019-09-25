Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Talks About Wanting Chicken Nuggets During Team Huddle

The Miami Dolphins were no concern to Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys as they triumphed and took the win this past Sunday. The team had other things in mind during Sunday’s game. Dak in particular could not help but talk about the return and craving spicy chicken nuggets.

NFL Films tweeted a video from the Cowboys’ win against Miami. Prescott announces the play and informs his teammates of the return of Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets.

He said:

“Oh! Spicy nuggets are back. I might have to stop on the way home.”

The Cowboys won 31-6 against the Miami Dolphins.

Via: FTW