A Spice Girls Animated Movie Is Happening With All 5 Members

Get ready because all 5 members of the Spice Girls are getting back together.

Unfortunately, it won’t be for a U.S. tour, but for an all-new movie instead. Paramount Animation president Mireille Soria, announced that the studio is currently working on an animated Spice Girls movie with all five original members.

Melanie Brown (Scary), Emma Bunton (Baby), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty), Geri Halliwell (Ginger) and Victoria Beckham (Posh) are all on board, with Simon Fuller producing and Karen McCullah and Kiwi Smith writing the screenplay.

The animated feature will include classic songs and few new ones as well. Soria told The Hollywood Reporter, that the Spice Girls "had an idea that we've been developing," and that “they are very involved."

There is currently no release date attached to the upcoming animated feature.