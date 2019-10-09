Bud Light Cans With Post Malone’s Face Are Now Available In Dallas

October 9, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Post Malone with a Bud Light

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Bud Light

Categories: 
Food
Humor
Latest Headlines
Local Buzz
Newsletter Features
Trending
Urban

Back in August rapper Post Malone announced that he was partnering with Bud Light and would be releasing a special edition 16oz. can later this year. 

Now those cans are officially on sale. They feature Malone’s signature, barbed wire, a sword, illustrations of medieval dragons, and his face. 

When it was first announced the North Texas rapper said he was very excited about collaborating with Bud Light   

“I’m so excited for this can. It’s something I was very passionate about and it’s so sick to see my mug on a Bud Light can.”

The Post Malone-branded Bud Light cans are available in select US cities. Since the ‘WOW’ singer is from Texas his signature Bud Light cans can be found in every major city in the state including El Paso, Laredo, San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Houston, and McAllen. 

Via: NME 

Tags: 
Post Malone
bud light
16oz
Special Edition
Can

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes