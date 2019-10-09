Bud Light Cans With Post Malone’s Face Are Now Available In Dallas

Back in August rapper Post Malone announced that he was partnering with Bud Light and would be releasing a special edition 16oz. can later this year.

Now those cans are officially on sale. They feature Malone’s signature, barbed wire, a sword, illustrations of medieval dragons, and his face.

The Post Malone/Bud Light collaboration you’ve all been waiting for is here. pic.twitter.com/iX1ci9XWwI — Brett Michael (@thecajunboy) October 2, 2019

When it was first announced the North Texas rapper said he was very excited about collaborating with Bud Light

“I’m so excited for this can. It’s something I was very passionate about and it’s so sick to see my mug on a Bud Light can.”

The Post Malone-branded Bud Light cans are available in select US cities. Since the ‘WOW’ singer is from Texas his signature Bud Light cans can be found in every major city in the state including El Paso, Laredo, San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Houston, and McAllen.

Via: NME