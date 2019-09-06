North Texas Police Officers Get Ready For Fall With Scarves & Pumpkin Spice Lattes

All of us here in DFW can’t wait for this Texas heat to be gone. 

No one is more excited for the fall than the Southlake Police Department. A few of their officers posed for some photos in their fall attire. The officers dawned a cream scarf, Ugg boots, all accompanied with a pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks. 

The police department posted their photos on Facebook with the caption warning citizens to be safe and not drink and drive. 

That cool Autumn air can’t get here soon, we’re just as excited as these police officers. This isn't the first time the Southlake Police Department celebrated the Fall, last year officers handed out Pumpkin Spice scented citations.  

