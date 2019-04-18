Southlake Police Leave Coloring Page For Drivers Who Can’t Seem To Park Between The Lines

Doesn’t it always bother you when one guy takes up two spots in the parking lot, or how one car parked between the lines causes everyone else to squeeze into a parking spot?

Well, police officers in Southlake have found a fun and creative way to help remind drivers to park the right way. The department posted a picture on Twitter of a flyer they left behind for one driver. It’s a children’s coloring page that says:

“We noticed you had a little trouble staying in the lines when you parked next to a handicapped space... maybe if you practice coloring our patch and stay in the lines here it could help you avoid citations in the future.”

Southlake Police officers sure know how to have a good laugh and still make a good point. Maybe they should leave more of these flyers behind? Check out their flyer below.

We try to avoid snark and sass (we REALLY do --), but sometimes our fair citizens make it hard.



Please stay in the lines when you park ESPECIALLY if it's next to a handicapped spot or you might be the recipient of one of our new fliers.



Be kind and drive kind and park kind! pic.twitter.com/6wH9sjg2Aq — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) April 15, 2019

Via: FOX 4 News