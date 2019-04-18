Southlake Police Leave Coloring Page For Drivers Who Can’t Seem To Park Between The Lines

April 18, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Police Car

Photo By Getty Images

Categories: 
Humor
Latest Headlines
Local News
Newsletter Features

Doesn’t it always bother you when one guy takes up two spots in the parking lot, or how one car parked between the lines causes everyone else to squeeze into a parking spot? 

Well, police officers in Southlake have found a fun and creative way to help remind drivers to park the right way. The department posted a picture on Twitter of a flyer they left behind for one driver. It’s a children’s coloring page that says: 

“We noticed you had a little trouble staying in the lines when you parked next to a handicapped space... maybe if you practice coloring our patch and stay in the lines here it could help you avoid citations in the future.”

Southlake Police officers sure know how to have a good laugh and still make a good point. Maybe they should leave more of these flyers behind? Check out their flyer below.

Via: FOX 4 News

Tags: 
Southlake
police officers
Coloring Page
Between the lines
Drivers
Parking

Recent Podcast Audio
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes