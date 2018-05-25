Southlake DPS Is Trolling Criminals Again

The Southlake DPS is at it again. Props to their social media personnel who does an excellent job of shaming criminals.

Idania Abigail Arce Canelas, Alexis Arianna Camarillo, and Stephanie Rodriguez Serrano allegedly went through Southlake's Town Square on Tuesday night, ripping through eight stores, stealing whatever they could get their hands on. Before the night was over, the suspects were arrested and taken into custody by Officer Weinschreider, Corporal Thomas, Detective Green, and Corporal Melton.

Instead of being charged with shoplifting (a misdemeanor), these lovely ladies will get hit with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (a first degree felony).

While these ladies will get their day in court, the Southlake DPS got their day on Facebook, creating a fake conversation between the three women accused of stealing about $850 worth of stuff from local businesses. And it goes a little something like this...

Needless to say, but the people of Southlake are loving it! And so are we!!! Well done Southlake!