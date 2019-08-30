Johnny B’s Burgers & Shakes In Southlake Has Reopened
August 30, 2019
The popular North Texas restaurant, Johnny B’s Burgers & Shakes has reopened this week.
The Southlake burger joint closed up shop more than a year ago, but now they’re back in business. Their burgers are still made the same way only they’re even better now. The regular burgers 25% bigger and have grown to a quarter-pound size, their sweet sourdough buns are now larger, and their shakes are being made with real superpremium ice cream.
Johnny B’s is best known for their Dragon burger; three patties piled high with cheese, house made chili topped with jalapenos. Check out he rest of their menu HERE.
It’s back ---- #johnnybs oh how we’ve missed you!! #southlake76092 #southlaketx #burgers