‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Director Promises Changes After Trailer Criticized

Many On Social Media Have Complained About Sonic’s CGI Look And Human Teeth

May 3, 2019
Billy Kidd
When the trailer for the upcoming “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie was released earlier this week, many expected it to become an instant hit. Instead it was met with widespread criticism, with many complaining about Sonic’s CGI look. Now, the film’s director is promising changes before the movie’s November release.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ is a live action film based on the popular video game character starring Ben Schwartz, James Marsden and Jim Carrey. The film released its first trailer earlier in the week, and while many praised Carrey’s throwback performance, it was mostly criticized for Sonic’s CGI looks.

Most of the complaints for Sonic were about his human looking teeth. Others discussed the choice of using Coolio’s ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ for the trailer. The film has quickly been turned into a meme, which has led to the film director to promise changes.

Director, Jeff Fowler, is making his directorial debut with ‘Sonic the Hedgehog.’ He has previous experience as a visual effects artist, so hopefully he can fix these problems before the movie is released. ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ will hit theaters November 8th.

