Sonic Drive-In Is Going To Sell Fried Oreos Soon

Just when your New Year's resolution of losing weight was working, a State Fair of Texas favorite is about to be sold at your local area Sonic Drive-In.

To make things even better (or worse?), it's being served with ice cream. Yes, Oreo A La Mode.

Get ready to run to your Sonic soon, too: it's being offered starting on January 29th (next week!).

SONIC’s Fried Oreo A La Mode Is Here To Satisfy Every Craving Ever https://t.co/5M2y68i8fy pic.twitter.com/n5wnR4pYiL — Parents Uncensored (@kidsainteasy) January 24, 2019

Source: Bustle

