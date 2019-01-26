Sonic Drive-In Is Going To Sell Fried Oreos Soon

It gets better.

Billy Kidd
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Just when your New Year's resolution of losing weight was working, a State Fair of Texas favorite is about to be sold at your local area Sonic Drive-In.

To make things even better (or worse?), it's being served with ice cream.  Yes, Oreo A La Mode.

Get ready to run to your Sonic soon, too: it's being offered starting on January 29th (next week!).

