Someone Thought Kelly Clarkson Was A Seat Filler At The ACMs

April 9, 2019
Kelly Clarkson...it's a pretty significant name in the music biz. And that's not a sentence you just throw out, that's a fact. She's had 27 songs hit the Billboard Top 100. 11 of those hits made the Top 10. AND 3 of those hit #1!!! She's HUGE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Everyone know Kelly Clarkson! Or so we thought.

Apparently there was one guy at the ACMs who had no idea who Kelly Clarkson was! Seriously, he thought she was a seat filler! Even asked her to move!!!

Hahahahahahaha! There's nothing more humbling that that! That's ok though, Kelly we see you! And yes, we know who you are!

Kelly Clarkson
acms
seat filler
Music

