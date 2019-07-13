Someone Swapped Jack Nicholson’s Face From ‘The Shining’ With Jim Carrey’s

July 13, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Jim Carrey

Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Can you imagine what ‘The Shining’ would have been like without Jack Nicholson? It definitely wouldn’t be the same. 

It might have been even scarier with Jim Carrey. 

YouTube channel Ctrl Shift Face has now replaced Jack Nicholson’s face with Jim Carrey’s. At first, you might think that’s totally wrong and would never work, but the end result is very unsettling. It's going to make you wish Jim Carrey were the villain in a horror movie. Check out both clips down below. 

Via: Screen Rant

 

