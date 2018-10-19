Someone Outfitted The Stevie Ray Vaughan Statue With A Life Vest

It’s been raining non-stop all over Texas, and we’re all ready for it to end.

We like to take care of our own here in Texas. Someone down in Austin just wanted to make sure the bronze statue of Stevie Ray Vaughan was prepared for when the floodgates opened and the water levels rose. The statue was seen with a life vest wrapped around its neck this week.

One news reporter got a glimpse of the iconic statue with the vest before the trail was closed off due to rising water levels. Check out the pictures below.

Via: Austin American Statesman