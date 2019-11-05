Someone Made A Drum Machine Using An Excel Spreadsheet

November 5, 2019
Music really can be made out of anything, even a computer program that wasn’t designed to make music. 

Someone went ahead and turned an Excel spreadsheet into a drum machine. Yes, a guy named Dylan Tallchief made it possible to make music in Excel. 

Tallchief says you can trigger steps on his Excel drum machine by dropping an X in the relevant cell. You can adjust velocity and pitch by opening up rows. If you really wanted, you could make a whole song using the spreadsheet. 

Check out the video below to see how the Excel drum machine works.  

