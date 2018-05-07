Somebody Took the Music Out of Justin Timberlake's 'Can't Stop the Feeling' Music Video and Its Hilarious

Have you ever seen how a music video is made?

Well it's definitely not the same as watching it when it's all said and done.

YouTuber Jono Howan has put together a version of Justin Timberlake's 'Can't Stop the Feeling' music video without the music. The video is now just people randomly dancing very quietly and Justin Timberlake making faces at the grocery store. This new rendition of the video can't help but feel awkward and is quite hilarious.

Check out the video below.

Video of Cant Stop the Feeling WITHOUT music

Via: Mashable