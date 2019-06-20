Some Of The Best Insults Rock Stars Have Ever Given

The Telegraph has compiled what may be the best list of insults rock stars have ever given. Check them out below!

"Liam is the angriest man you'll ever meet. He's like a man with a fork in a world of soup." Noel Gallagher to Liam Gallagher

"You see pictures of Bono running around LA with his little white legs and a bottle of Volviv and he looks like a fanny." Liam Gallagher on Bono

"Music critics like Elvis Costello because music critics look like Elvis Costello." David Lee Roth on Elvis Costello

"Morrissey writes wonderful song titles, but sadly he often forgets to write the song." Elvis Costello on Morrissey

"It's the most brutal, ugly, desperate, vicious form of expression is has been my misfortune to hear." Frank Sinatra on Elvis Presley (and rock n' roll)

"It's like a monkey with arthritis, trying to go onstage and look young." Elton John of Keith Richards

"Arthur and I agree about almost nothing: but it's true, I have enriched his life quite a bit, now that I think about it." Paul Simon on Art Garfunkel

"Personally, I consider Slash a cancer and better removed, avoided - the less anyone hear of him or his supporters, the better." Axl Rose on Slash

"I once asked Axl why he left the 'E' off his name. He started crying and said he thought he'd spelled it right." Slash on Axl Rose

"I'll hear TV commercials where I think it's me. Half the time, it's The Black Keys." Jack White on The Black Keys

"He's not even the best drummer in The Beatles." John Lennon on Ringo Starr

"Don't call your band Nine Inch Nails if you have a three-inch one." Courtney Love on Trent Reznor

"He's a mean-spirited dwarf." Robbie Williams on Noel Gallagher

"One time we saw some hookers but when we got closer we realized it was Motley Crue." James Hetfield on Motley Crue

"Pick a note and sit on it for a while, OK?" Billy Joel on Christina Aguilera

"I'm sick and tired of these bands like Carlos Santana looking at his shoes and thinking that's a rock concert. Get off the stage." Gene Simmons on Carlos Santana

"Bedwetters' music." Alan McGee on Coldplay

"Chad Kroeger is to rock what KFC is to chicken." Slipknot's Corey Taylor on Nickelback's Chad Kroeger

"Is he just doing a bad Elvis pout, or was he born that way?" Freddie Mercury on Billy Idol

"If Morrissey says not to eat met, then I'll eat meat. That's how much I hate Morrissey." The Cure's Robert Smith on Morrissey

"Marilyn Manson? Yeah, really original. Stick some makeup on and give yourself a girl's name. That's never been done." Alice Cooper on Marilyn Manson

Source: The Telegraph

