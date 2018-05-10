Soldier Delayed At DFW Airport Watches Daughter's Birth Via FaceTime

A soldier was headed home through DFW Airport for the birth of his first child, but his flight was delayed. Instead, he watched the whole thing in the terminal on FaceTime.

Other passengers realized what was happening, and one videotaped his reaction as his daughter was born back in Mississippi. Army Spc. Brooks Lindsey says his wife is doing fine, and their new baby is perfect - and the clip has been shared hundreds of thousands of times.

Via KTVU