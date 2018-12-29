Sniffles The Noseless Dog Is Melting Hearts

We think he's adorable!

December 29, 2018
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Categories: 
Animals
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Features
Random & Odd News
Shows

Meet Sniffles: he's a 12-year-old senior dog who's taken social media by storm.

Sniffles doesn't have a nose.  In fact, he has the tendency to snort a lot.  The folks at Sniffles' current home, the Florida-based Poodle and Pooch Rescue, say he needs some dental work, too.  They believe he lost his nose when he was attacked by a pack of dogs in Puerto Rico.  Most of all, Sniffles loves kids and strangers.

After word of Sniffles hit social media, he gained national attention.  Luckily, 100+ people from around the United States have submitted applications to adopt him.  It looks like Sniffles will find a forever home soon!

Source: KHOU 11

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
Sniffles
KHOU 11
Poodle and Pooch Rescue