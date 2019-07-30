Snickers Pledges To Give Away One Million Candy Bars If Halloween Date Is Changed

The Candy Company Has Officially Joined The Movement To Change Halloween To The Last Saturday In October

July 30, 2019
It looks like Snickers is joining the movement to change the official date of Halloween. As the public push for the Halloween date change grows, the candy company has announced they too want Halloween to be moved to the last Saturday in October. Snickers has pledged if the date is changed they will give away one million candy bars.

As interest in a potential Halloween date change has grown recently, Snickers decided to resurface a change.org petition, which was started last year, to officially change the date of Halloween. The petition calls for the date to be changed from October 31st, to the last Saturday in October, ensuring the holiday always falls on the weekend.

Plenty of people have joined in on the movement, calling the date change “amazing” and potentially safer. However, some still aren’t on board, as they feel the tradition should not be destroyed. Regardless, most could get on board with Snickers pledge of one million free candy bars.

