Snickers Pledges To Give Away One Million Candy Bars If Halloween Date Is Changed

It looks like Snickers is joining the movement to change the official date of Halloween. As the public push for the Halloween date change grows, the candy company has announced they too want Halloween to be moved to the last Saturday in October. Snickers has pledged if the date is changed they will give away one million candy bars.

A Thursday Halloween? Not Satisfying. Halloween on the last Saturday of October? Satisfying. If the Fed Govt makes it official, we’ll offer 1 million free SNICKERS to America. Join the petition! https://t.co/EycXXuc0tB — SNICKERS® (@SNICKERS) July 26, 2019

As interest in a potential Halloween date change has grown recently, Snickers decided to resurface a change.org petition, which was started last year, to officially change the date of Halloween. The petition calls for the date to be changed from October 31st, to the last Saturday in October, ensuring the holiday always falls on the weekend.

Signed!! Totally down for this with 3 school aged kids!!-------- — Maria Evangelista (@ItalianMama29) July 26, 2019

@SNICKERS this is amazing. Best candy ever!! — Neil Montovani (@neilmontovani) July 26, 2019

Are you crazy Snickers? Stay in your candy lane. pic.twitter.com/Lek7ACPh6N — Nights King (@TheNightsKing2) July 30, 2019

Plenty of people have joined in on the movement, calling the date change “amazing” and potentially safer. However, some still aren’t on board, as they feel the tradition should not be destroyed. Regardless, most could get on board with Snickers pledge of one million free candy bars.

Via Fox News