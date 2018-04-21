'Smallville' Actress Arrested For Alleged Role In Sex Cult

BREAKING: "Smallville" actress Allison Mack has been arrested for role in alleged sex cult https://t.co/sU37Oe1cSZ pic.twitter.com/zBc1gRqkeN — New York Post (@nypost) April 20, 2018

Actress Allison Mack, famous for playing Chloe Sullivan on Smallville, could be facing at least 15 years in prison for her alleged involvement with "...sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy,” with NXIVM (an apparent sex cult). This is all happening less than a month after NXIVM leader Keith Raniere was arrested in Mexico on similar charges.

Federal prosecuters say that Mack had a sexual relationship with Raniere, was his "slave," and acted as a "master" to other slaves. These other women were branded and forced to have sex with Raniere. To read about the other disturbing details, see the Page Six story.

