Six Flags Is Challenging 6 People To Stay Inside A Coffin For 30 Hours

Are you claustrophobic? Are you afraid of the dark? If you said answered no to the following questions, then this challenge is perfect for you.

Fright Fest at Six Flags St. Louis is going to be very special this year. For their 30th anniversary, they are challenging 6 people to stay in a coffin for 30 hours.

Sounds easy right? But of course there are a few rules, all participants are allowed one 6-minute bathroom break every hour, anyone who gets out of their coffin for any other reason other than to use the bathroom will be eliminated. You must be 18 years of age or older, you must sign a waiver and bring your own pillow and blanket.

The coffin is 2 feet by 7 feet, slightly used, and comes with a phone charger. Snacks and drinks will be provided and Fright Fest freaks will pop by throughout the night.

The winner will receive $300, two 2019 Gold Passes, a Fright Fest Prize Package and you get to keep the coffin.

Think you got what it takes to stay in a coffin for 30 hours?

Via: CBS DFW