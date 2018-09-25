Six Flags St. Louis Announces 'Coffin Challenge' For Fright Fest

As October and Halloween are creeping up, Six Flags St. Louis in Missouri has announced a challenge that'll make you get goosebumps.

The park has invited guests to stay inside a coffin for 30 straight hours, calling it the "Fright Fest 30-Hour Coffin Challenge".

The rules is that Six Flags will provide the coffins, with "meals, snacks and drinks in bed," with 6-minute bathroom breaks each hour.

The winner will receive 2 gold season passes for 2019, a package for Fright Fest with 2 VIP haunted houses and enter a drawing for $300.

via FOX 4