Six Flags Over Texas Is Bringing Back Their 30-Hour Coffin Challenge

It was such a big hit last year that they’ve decided to bring it back.

Six Flags Over Texas will hold the Fright Fest 30-Hour Coffin Challenge again. Six contestants will be chosen to spend the night and a good chunk of their day inside a coffin inside of Six Flags.

One of the new rules for this year is that there can only be one winner. Throughout the day that each contestant must perform elimination challenges in order to stay in the game.

A few requirements that Six Flags asks is that you must be 18 years of age or older and have a valid photo ID; you cannot have any medical conditions that could put you at risk and you must provide your own pillow and blanket. Because sleeping in a coffin by yourself can get a bit cold.

There will be breakfast in bed, designated bathroom breaks, and random visits from terrifying Fright Fest freaks.

The winner will receive $600 cash, two 2020 Gold Combo Season Passes, and a Fright Fest prize package that includes two VIP Haunted House passes.

Think you have what it takes to lie in a coffin for 30-hours? Online registration is not yet available to the public, so be ready to sign up at a moments notice.

Via: Six Flags Over Texas