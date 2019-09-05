‘Friends’ Central Perk Couch Is Coming To Dallas This Month

September 5, 2019
Billy Kidd
Cast of Friends

Photo by Warner Bros. Television

One of the most iconic things from the hit TV show ‘Friends’ beside the actors, the quotes, and a handful of episodes was the couch inside Central Perk. 

Now in honor of the 25th anniversary of ‘Friends’, 30 replicas of the couch were made just so you could take pictures with it.

You’ll be able to snap a selfie on the couch in some of the most iconic locations around the world. The couch will be located at the Burj Khalifa, Stonehenge, the Empire State Building, the Grand Canyon, and Willis Tower, it's even making a stop here in Dallas, Texas. 

The orange couch will be located at Kylde Warren Park from September 13th-29th, while a second couch will be located at Reunion Tower from September 16th-30th. Both spots are sure to make for a great photo op. 

Grab your closest friends and go take a picture on the couch while you can. 

Via: USA Today

