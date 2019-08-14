Sylvester Stallone Once Pushed His Daughter Into Shark Infested Waters

When it comes to action stars, no one does it better than Sylvester Stallone. However, Sly apparently is pushing his kids to take the reins. Speaking about her upcoming movie, ‘47 Meters Down: Uncaged,’ Stallone’s daughter, Sistine Rose Stallone, told a story about her father pushing her into shark infested waters. Luckily, she says it helped her prepare for her upcoming shark movie.

According to Sistine’s retelling of the story, her family was on vacation in Bora Bora four years ago, when Sylvester Stallone began chumming the waters to attract reef sharks. Once the sharks came up to their area, Stallone decided to give his daughter a little scare.

"So my dad thought it would be funny to push me in. He fully pushed me in. I could see the sharks around me. I had a full-on panic attack," said Sistine Stallone. In her father’s defense, swimming with reef sharks is a common activity in Bora Bora. Still, as his daughter put it, “I've never moved so fast in my life."

Sistine Stallone got her revenge, pushing Sly in the water with the sharks once she returned to the boat. While the experience was scary at the time, Stallone claims it helped her prepare for her upcoming role. Sylvester Stallone agreed telling her, “I was just preparing you.”

