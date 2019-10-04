Viral Video Of Woman Singing Anonymously In a Subway Lands Her A Record Deal

Emily Zamourka’s life changed overnight

October 4, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Woman violinist

Credit: Getyy Images/Giulio Fornasar

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Features
Music

Just last week this mysterious woman had gone viral, as of yesterday she was offered an amazing record deal.

 

She captivated Los Angeles with her angelic opera voice. A Los Angeles police officer captured footage of the woman singing on the platform, of an underground Metro stop.

 

Her video went viral after it was posted on twitter. She was identified as Emily Zamourka, a 52-years-old Russian woman who emigrated to the U.S. when she was 24. She is a violinist and pianist, but has not had any formal vocal training or  professional experience. She was stunned to find out her video had gone viral.

 

The police officer took the footage at the platform of the Purple Line's Normandie/Wilshire Metro stop in Koreatown when she began to sing.

 

Zamourka had been homeless the past three years after going bankrupt.

 

She responded, "I am sleeping actually on the cardboard right now, in the parking lot," she said. "I am sleeping where I can sleep ... I have people that feel sorry for me, but I don't want to be a burden to anybody."

 

The singer added, "I will be so grateful to anyone who is trying to help me to get off the streets, and to have my own place, to have my instrument."

 

They say speak into existance and it shall happen, and for Zamourka it has happened. Her wishes are coming true.

 

Below we can see the footage of Zamourka thanking the police officer behind the viral video that put her in the spotlight.

 

After the viral post of the soprano singer hit the media she has been invited by Los Angeles councilman to sing at a grand opening of Little Italy.  She has also been offered a recording contract by a Grammy-nominated music producer, Joel Diamond.

 

She told Good Morning America, “I am overwhelmed and I’m ready to be a working artist.”

 

Besides the record deal, there are now two GoFundMe campaigns. To help her find a place to live.

 

Via: ABC 

Tags: 
viral video
Emily Zamourka
LAPD
singer
Record Deal
homeless

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes