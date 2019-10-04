Viral Video Of Woman Singing Anonymously In a Subway Lands Her A Record Deal

Watch the latest video at

Just last week this mysterious woman had gone viral, as of yesterday she was offered an amazing record deal.

She captivated Los Angeles with her angelic opera voice. A Los Angeles police officer captured footage of the woman singing on the platform, of an underground Metro stop.

4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices...sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful. pic.twitter.com/VzlmA0c6jX — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 27, 2019

Her video went viral after it was posted on twitter. She was identified as Emily Zamourka, a 52-years-old Russian woman who emigrated to the U.S. when she was 24. She is a violinist and pianist, but has not had any formal vocal training or professional experience. She was stunned to find out her video had gone viral.

The police officer took the footage at the platform of the Purple Line's Normandie/Wilshire Metro stop in Koreatown when she began to sing.

Zamourka had been homeless the past three years after going bankrupt.

She responded, "I am sleeping actually on the cardboard right now, in the parking lot," she said. "I am sleeping where I can sleep ... I have people that feel sorry for me, but I don't want to be a burden to anybody."

The singer added, "I will be so grateful to anyone who is trying to help me to get off the streets, and to have my own place, to have my instrument."

They say speak into existance and it shall happen, and for Zamourka it has happened. Her wishes are coming true.

Below we can see the footage of Zamourka thanking the police officer behind the viral video that put her in the spotlight.

After the viral post of the soprano singer hit the media she has been invited by Los Angeles councilman to sing at a grand opening of Little Italy. She has also been offered a recording contract by a Grammy-nominated music producer, Joel Diamond.

She told Good Morning America, “I am overwhelmed and I’m ready to be a working artist.”

Besides the record deal, there are now two GoFundMe campaigns. To help her find a place to live.

Via: ABC