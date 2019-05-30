Musician Leon Redbone Passes Away

On Thursday morning, it was announced that jazz musician Leon Redbone had passed away. Leon’s family posted a very heartfelt and humorous message on his website.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that early this morning, May 30th, 2019, Leon Redbone crossed the delta for that beautiful shore at the age of 127. He departed our world with his guitar, his trusty companion Rover, and a simple tip of his hat. He’s interested to see what Blind Blake, Emmett, and Jelly Roll have been up to in his absence, and has plans for a rousing sing-along number with Sári Barabás. An eternity of pouring through texts in the Library of Ashurbanipal will be a welcome repose, perhaps followed by a shot or two of whiskey with Lee Morse, and some long overdue discussions with his favorite Uncle, Suppiluliuma I of the Hittites. To his fans, friends, and loving family who have already been missing him so in this realm he says, ” Oh behave yourselves. Thank you…. and good evening everybody.”

Leon gained national attention after appearing on two first-season episodes of Saturday Night Live. He then appeared on the Johnny Carson Show; later lent his voice for the snowman in 2003’s ‘Elf’. He continued to make music till 2016 when he stepped back due to health reasons.

Via: Yahoo