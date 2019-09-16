Sinead O’Connor Claims That Prince Tried To Beat Her Up

September 16, 2019
While doing an interview with Good Morning Britain, ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer Sinead O’Conner said that Prince tried to beat her up one night. 

O’Conner claimed the experience she had with Prince was frightening and uncomfortable. 

“Prince tried to beat me up. He summoned me to his house one night and I foolishly went alone. He was uncomfortable with the fact I wasn’t a protégé of his and that I’d just recorded the song.”

O’Conner said that he tried to hit her with a pillow after he told her that he didn’t want her to swear during interviews. 

“He was wanting me to be a protégé of his and ordered that I don’t swear in my interviews, Irish people swear all the time. Of course, I told him where he could go ... I did swear at him. And then he went for me. He went upstairs and got a pillow and he had something hard in the pillow. I ran out of his house, hiding behind a tree. We meet on the highway in Malibu at five in the morning – I’m spitting at him, he’s trying to punch me. I had to go ring someone’s doorbell, which my father always told me to do if I was in a situation like that.”

She went on to say that Prince was into drugs at the time, and that he left one of his band members with broken ribs. 

