The Simpsons Predicted How Last Weeks Game Of Thrones Episode Would End

At this point, the producers of ‘The Simpsons’ are just looking into their magic orb and writing new episodes based on future events.

‘The Simpsons’ have done it again, this time they predicted how the acclaimed HBO series ‘Game Of Thrones’ would end and they pretty much nailed it.

‘The Simpsons’ parodied Game Of Thrones in an episode titled “The Serfsons” two years ago. It featured not only a dragon but “Icewalkers” as well. At the end of the episode Homer and the family, all watch from a distance as a dragon burns down Springfield.

Does that sound like Season 8 Episode 5 of Game Of Thrones to you? Check out the clip down below and let us know what you think.

Via: Yahoo Lifestyle