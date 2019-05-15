The Simpsons Predicted How Last Weeks Game Of Thrones Episode Would End

May 15, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
The Simpsons

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Categories: 
Humor
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Random & Odd News
Trending

At this point, the producers of ‘The Simpsons’ are just looking into their magic orb and writing new episodes based on future events. 

‘The Simpsons’ have done it again, this time they predicted how the acclaimed HBO series ‘Game Of Thrones’ would end and they pretty much nailed it. 

‘The Simpsons’ parodied Game Of Thrones in an episode titled “The Serfsons” two years ago. It featured not only a dragon but “Icewalkers” as well. At the end of the episode Homer and the family, all watch from a distance as a dragon burns down Springfield. 

Does that sound like Season 8 Episode 5 of Game Of Thrones to you? Check out the clip down below and let us know what you think. 

Via: Yahoo Lifestyle

Tags: 
Season 8 Episode 5
Game of Thrones
The Simpsons
Predicted

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes