SUV Plows Through Chicago Mall Crashes Into Stores And Kiosks

An SUV drove through Woodfield Mall outside Chicago on Friday, afternoon. It caused various damages to stores and kiosks. The black Chevrolet Trailblazer drove through a mall entrance by the Sears department store and then into the middle of the large indoor mall.

#BREAKING: A man behind the wheel of a black SUV drove through Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg Friday afternoon.



He drove through Sears & damaged several other stores including Forever 21 & Hollister.



Driver in police custody.@cbschicago



Photo Courtesy: Nik Farooqui pic.twitter.com/L5GoDk7WHH — Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) September 20, 2019

The man behind the wheel is now in custody, according to Schaumburg, Illinois police. They say no shots were fired after the SUV crashed through mall.

The chaotic scene left shoppers in disbelief and dismay as they ran for safety away from the car crashing SUV.

Here is some of the eyewitness’s video footage of what occurred. ​

So this just happened at Woodfield. I’m safe. Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/fOfhtPkWvr — ronin (@nipsfalloff) September 20, 2019

Via: ABC News