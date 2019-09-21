SUV Plows Through Chicago Mall Crashes Into Stores And Kiosks

Panicked Shoppers Flee After SUV Drives Through Mall

September 21, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Woodfield Mall

Credit: Imagn/ © TNS

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Headlines
News

An SUV drove through Woodfield Mall outside Chicago on Friday, afternoon.  It caused various damages to stores and kiosks.  The black Chevrolet Trailblazer drove through a mall entrance by the Sears department store and then into the middle of the large indoor mall. 

The man behind the wheel is now in custody, according to Schaumburg, Illinois police.  They say no shots were fired after the SUV crashed through mall.

The chaotic scene left shoppers in disbelief and dismay as they ran for safety away from the car crashing SUV.

Here is some of the eyewitness’s video footage of what occurred. ​

Via: ABC News

Tags: 
Mall
Woodfield
SUV
Car Crash
illinois
shoppers

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes