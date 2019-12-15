Shaquille O’Neal Shares Hilarious Story About Being In An Elevator With Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder has been blind since birth, yet some have speculated in the past that the iconic singer may not actually be totally blind. While there are a number of theories, none have been proven, yet people still question if Wonder can actually see. Consider former NBA player, Shaquille O’Neal as one of those people.

Shaq’s story about Stevie Wonder had the guys rolling -- pic.twitter.com/OmYYbtSN2Y — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 13, 2019

Shaq shared a hilarious story about an encounter he had with Stevie Wonder that made him question if the singer was actually blind. While on ‘Inside The NBA,’ O’Neal said “So, we live in a building on Wilshire. So you park your car and the valet's down there. So I'm already in the building, I'm coming through the lobby. Door opens, it's Stevie Wonder. He comes in, says, 'What's up, Shaq?' Presses the button."

The others on the panel with Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t help but laugh at the absurd story. O’Neal said after the encounter he “went and called every person I knew and told them this story. And they believed me." While this doesn’t prove Stevie Wonder can actually see, it definitely is an intriguing story for those that have questioned Wonder’s sight.

