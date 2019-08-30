Shaquille O’ Neal Managed To Get Himself Into A Smart Car

While driving down the road do you ever see tall people driving small cars? You’d think Shaquille O’Neal would be driving in a car the best suited him, but no he drives whatever he feels like.

The NBA legend was spotted leaving an event in NYC. As he was leaving he hopped into what might be the smallest car on the road, a Smart EQ Fortwo Prime Coup. The large celebrity managed to fit himself inside the small vehicle.

His hands alone were nearly larger than the steering wheel. The video that was recorded is pretty funny and impressive. Check it out below.

Via: TMZ